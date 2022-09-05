Warlordocracy Early Access v1.8

This update is mostly to prep for when I start on Chapter 2. Lots of new city-themed tiles and objects I'll be using in the future. Also I finished the unconscious status effect. I just got a sweet job, but I'm gonna start designing maps for Chapter 2 pretty soon.

Complete list of fixes:

-When overeating, vomiting now only happens randomly, the chance depending on food type.

-Finished unconscious status condition (cancelled after being attacked, but 1 second stun period, not in Ch.1).

-Added new objects (not in Ch.1): bench, streetlight, birdbath, banners, clockTree, clockTree2, cityGate.

-Added new city tiles (not in Ch.1): wallTile tiles, battlements tiles.