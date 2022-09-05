 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 5 September 2022

Sept 4 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9451182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Combined initial start scenes (splash screen, main menu, character select, etc.) into one scene for improved performance
  • Added new options to Continue, Load, or create a New game
  • Removed the level up stat UI icons from the main screen
  • Added level up stat UI icons to the talent point menu (activated by pressing N)
  • Added new UI management to toggle off other UI as new UI are toggled on
  • Added UI icons to display character stats (level, main attribute, hp/mana) in the Load Game section (currently these numbers won't be accurate; a patch is coming soon to resolve this and add this functionality to the New game section)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link