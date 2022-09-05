Sept 4 Patch

- Combined initial start scenes (splash screen, main menu, character select, etc.) into one scene for improved performance
- Added new options to Continue, Load, or create a New game
- Removed the level up stat UI icons from the main screen
- Added level up stat UI icons to the talent point menu (activated by pressing N)
- Added new UI management to toggle off other UI as new UI are toggled on
- Added UI icons to display character stats (level, main attribute, hp/mana) in the Load Game section (currently these numbers won't be accurate; a patch is coming soon to resolve this and add this functionality to the New game section)
