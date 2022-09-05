《HAAK》V1.0.1 Minor update Annoucement - Sep. 2022

It's been a week since the release of HAAK 1.0, great to see a lot of new players joining our community. Thanks again for supporting HAAK!

We've made some tweaks in response to various valuable feedback received during this week. You're welcome to provide more feedback!

Content Changes

Genie now founded Genie Studio in the Sanho Ruins

Added a new item: Image#15(Genie life photo)

Item Misc#27(Laxative) is now directly accessible inside the levels, there is no need to go through some specific sidequest just for that item anymore

Life Shard and Attack Upgrade acquired from Genie are also directly accessible inside the levels now, no need to commit suicide just to get them

difficulty of parts of the platforming has been reduced

Optimizations

Puzzle optimizations in [Anthony Hill]

NPC location guidance optimization in [Anthony Hill]

Added some more "Big Oafs" to [Peoples' Square]

Enhanced visual distinction of some interactable elements

Fixes

Fixes Fixed some item images

Fixed a bug where some items cannot be acquired through up thrusting

Fixed several bugs in [Subway Tunnel] etc where the player might not be able to proceed after being squeezed to death

Fixed several bugs in [Merlin Pit], [Anthony Hill], [Momoyama Castle] etc where the player might not be able to proceed after force quitting the game after some cutscenes

Fixed an animation issue in [Anthony Hill]

Fixed several bugs related to locked area fights

Fixed a bug that might make [Peoples' Square] not accessible through the world map

Fixed English and Russian translation issues related to the password to Fatty's terminal

Other minor fixes

Update Plans

We'll continue updating HAAK in the following period, our plan includes but is not limited to the following points, please stay tuned!