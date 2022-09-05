《HAAK》V1.0.1 Minor update Annoucement - Sep. 2022

It's been a week since the release of HAAK 1.0, great to see a lot of new players joining our community. Thanks again for supporting HAAK!
We've made some tweaks in response to various valuable feedback received during this week. You're welcome to provide more feedback!
Content Changes
- Genie now founded Genie Studio in the Sanho Ruins
- Added a new item: Image#15(Genie life photo)
- Item Misc#27(Laxative) is now directly accessible inside the levels, there is no need to go through some specific sidequest just for that item anymore
- Life Shard and Attack Upgrade acquired from Genie are also directly accessible inside the levels now, no need to commit suicide just to get them
- difficulty of parts of the platforming has been reduced
Optimizations
- Puzzle optimizations in [Anthony Hill]
- NPC location guidance optimization in [Anthony Hill]
- Added some more "Big Oafs" to [Peoples' Square]
- Enhanced visual distinction of some interactable elements
Fixes
- Fixed some item images
- Fixed a bug where some items cannot be acquired through up thrusting
- Fixed several bugs in [Subway Tunnel] etc where the player might not be able to proceed after being squeezed to death
- Fixed several bugs in [Merlin Pit], [Anthony Hill], [Momoyama Castle] etc where the player might not be able to proceed after force quitting the game after some cutscenes
- Fixed an animation issue in [Anthony Hill]
- Fixed several bugs related to locked area fights
- Fixed a bug that might make [Peoples' Square] not accessible through the world map
- Fixed English and Russian translation issues related to the password to Fatty's terminal
- Other minor fixes
Update Plans
We'll continue updating HAAK in the following period, our plan includes but is not limited to the following points, please stay tuned!
- A new mysterious NPC
- New collectible items
- Expansion to Yaam's storyline
- Optimizations related to location guidance, boss fight mechanism guidance... etc
Changed files in this update