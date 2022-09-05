Live Maze has updated to version 1.7

Live Maze has updated to version 1.6

Patch notes:

Added an option to auto start the game when a certain amount of people has joined

Changed the multi-join option into a slider, you can now set how often people can join (up to 15)

Added tooltips for every option with more information on what each option does

When the game is started through the auto-start method, it will also automatically end once everyone reached the finish

This new update will allow streamers to be fully AFK without the need for moderators to start or end a game.

After the threshold of players has been reached, a timer of 30 seconds will begin, that will start a game upon completion.