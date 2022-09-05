 Skip to content

Skull's Impossible Quest update for 5 September 2022

Many bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9451036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Extra wide monitors.
Fixes for areas plays got stuck in first 3 levels
New tech to support future features!

Changed files in this update

Skulls Impossible Quest Windows Depot 932531
  • Loading history…
Skulls Impossible Quest Mac Depot 932532
  • Loading history…
