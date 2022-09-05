 Skip to content

Dark Egg update for 5 September 2022

Version 0.4.8 - Notes

Because of the positive response to The Dark Egg demo, we will be launching a Kickstarter soon to fund the project! Stay tuned for the official announcement.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a softlock that could occur if you saved before a combat scenario began, but after you no longer had a chance to cancel it. Reloading that save would fail to start the combat scenario again.
  • Fixed a bug where, if loading a save that saved during a puzzle, the camera wouldn't focus on the puzzle.
  • Fixed a bug where, if loading a save that saved during a puzzle, and you had already loaded a file that had that puzzle cleared and was on the choices section, the puzzle would automatically complete.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the piano to play strangely if your SFX volume wasn't 100%
  • Fixed a bug where hovering over a choice sometimes would cause it to fail to pan to its destination.
  • Fixed a rare bug that made the instant text setting skip lines.

New:

  • Sanity Effect: Music slowly drops in pitch as your Sanity lowers. At < 1 Sanity, it becomes unstable.
  • Sanity will now have visual indicators as it drops, signifying (somewhat) how bad side effects are becoming.

Misc:

  • Added more text to the 3rd Altar Puzzle (the locked one) to make the goal more clear.

