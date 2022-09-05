Version 0.0.50 - World News System + Player Requested Improvements

Key Improvements:
- Preparing Demo Version for Steam Next Fest
- Implemented many pieces of player feedback
- Totally revamped News System for Story and Map
Player Aids:
- Tutorial: Now explains rarities in the first Card Shop Tutorial
Card Improvements:
- Card Wording: Energized Blade wording is clarified. It works on non-energy costs
- Card Wording: Energy Circulator
UI Improvements:
- Quality Of Life: unified resources to energy
- UI: Added MegaCorp Compendium to Database
- UI: Added Rule Panels for Power and Prominent
- UI: Added workaround for progressively revealing existing colored dialogue text
- UI: Added World Concept Art Gallery to Team Database
- UI: Created Breaking News Video Widget
- UI: Created Map News Ticker
- UI: Hero Starting Credits only displayed on Hero Select panel, not in battle, for better clarity
- UI: Injury Buttons now show tooltip of what the injury is doing
- UI: now gives reasons for unhighlight and highlighted cards
- UI: now shows enemy stats that are current in battle scene
- UI: Now text doesn't move when revealed
- UI: now which disclaimer is shown is based on Is Demo toggle
- UI: removed saying resources in tutorial to just call out energy for simplicity
- UI: Tuned a couple Status Icons for more visual clarity
- UI: Updated Battle UI Scaling for various Resolutions
- UI: Updated Main Button Hover Text Color
- UI: Upgraded Keyword Compendium
- UI: X-Cost Cards still show X even in Hand for maximum clarity
Art Improvements:
- New Music: Brand new Dark Alley Battle Theme
- Music: All Dark Alley Battlefields use new Battle Theme
- New Music: ZantoCorp Battle Theme
- New Art: Added 4 New World Concept Art pieces
- New Art: Added alternate Art for NNZ Assassin 2, for better story clarity
- Art: Added 15 News Ticker entries
- Art: Alternate Security Guard art for Prologue Battle 6
- Art: New News Studio for Full Studio News Cutscenes
- Art: Tuned the Drop Shadows and Desk Size in NNZ Executive Office
- SFX: Added sounds and light animation to NewsCast
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Clinic Injury UI now consistently updating correctly
- Bug Fix: Fixed chance to crash (NullRef) on displaying unhighlight reason message
- Bug Fix: Handled some odd multi-mouse button scenarios that can get cards stuck
- Bug Fix: now loads global equipment correctly onto heroes
Project:
- Project: Setup Steam Demo Build Scripts and Assets
- Project: Upversion to v0.0.50
Miscellaneous:
- Coding: Allows Triggering Newscast in Map Scene
- Coding: Retooled Organized Harvestors to use Breaking News system
- Coding: Waits until Level Up is finished before showing breaking Newscast
- Editor: Verified there are no Multi-Unhighlight condition cards
