Metroplex Zero update for 5 September 2022

Version 0.0.50 - World News System + Player Requested Improvements

Version 0.0.50 - World News System + Player Requested Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Key Improvements:

  • Preparing Demo Version for Steam Next Fest
  • Implemented many pieces of player feedback
  • Totally revamped News System for Story and Map

Player Aids:

  • Tutorial: Now explains rarities in the first Card Shop Tutorial

Card Improvements:

  • Card Wording: Energized Blade wording is clarified. It works on non-energy costs
  • Card Wording: Energy Circulator

UI Improvements:

  • Quality Of Life: unified resources to energy
  • UI: Added MegaCorp Compendium to Database
  • UI: Added Rule Panels for Power and Prominent
  • UI: Added workaround for progressively revealing existing colored dialogue text
  • UI: Added World Concept Art Gallery to Team Database
  • UI: Created Breaking News Video Widget
  • UI: Created Map News Ticker
  • UI: Hero Starting Credits only displayed on Hero Select panel, not in battle, for better clarity
  • UI: Injury Buttons now show tooltip of what the injury is doing
  • UI: now gives reasons for unhighlight and highlighted cards
  • UI: now shows enemy stats that are current in battle scene
  • UI: Now text doesn't move when revealed
  • UI: now which disclaimer is shown is based on Is Demo toggle
  • UI: removed saying resources in tutorial to just call out energy for simplicity
  • UI: Tuned a couple Status Icons for more visual clarity
  • UI: Updated Battle UI Scaling for various Resolutions
  • UI: Updated Main Button Hover Text Color
  • UI: Upgraded Keyword Compendium
  • UI: X-Cost Cards still show X even in Hand for maximum clarity

Art Improvements:

    • New Music: Brand new Dark Alley Battle Theme
  • Music: All Dark Alley Battlefields use new Battle Theme
  • New Music: ZantoCorp Battle Theme
  • New Art: Added 4 New World Concept Art pieces
  • New Art: Added alternate Art for NNZ Assassin 2, for better story clarity
  • Art: Added 15 News Ticker entries
  • Art: Alternate Security Guard art for Prologue Battle 6
  • Art: New News Studio for Full Studio News Cutscenes
  • Art: Tuned the Drop Shadows and Desk Size in NNZ Executive Office
  • SFX: Added sounds and light animation to NewsCast

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Clinic Injury UI now consistently updating correctly
  • Bug Fix: Fixed chance to crash (NullRef) on displaying unhighlight reason message
  • Bug Fix: Handled some odd multi-mouse button scenarios that can get cards stuck
  • Bug Fix: now loads global equipment correctly onto heroes

Project:

  • Project: Setup Steam Demo Build Scripts and Assets
  • Project: Upversion to v0.0.50

Miscellaneous:

  • Coding: Allows Triggering Newscast in Map Scene
  • Coding: Retooled Organized Harvestors to use Breaking News system
  • Coding: Waits until Level Up is finished before showing breaking Newscast
  • Editor: Verified there are no Multi-Unhighlight condition cards

