Curse of Black Bone update for 5 September 2022

Curse of Black Bone Update patch 1.07

patch 1.07 · Build 9450897

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor patch that addresses issues with user resolution settings getting stuck on 800 x 600 without adjustment.

  • This patch also includes a complete check of the game dialogue for typos and misspellings.

