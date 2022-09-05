Content Update: Venues, Ringwalks, Audience and Crowds (0.75a)

NEW VENUE: NOCTURNE

-- This is the first venue and the first couple of AI fight here, so do rookie players and early pVp fights. The next is the Loft (our familiar gym). You can choose any venue using Exhibition, but amateur and pro venues are dictated by host boxer rank. For now, the highest venue is The Loft (no matter what you select from the menu). The next venue will not be long coming (The Forum), as the complete system for integrating new venues is DONE! Thank you for your patience!

NEW FEATURE: RINGWALKS

-- These are still a bit rudimentary and take some practice. You move with your left thumbstick and show off your moves to your selected beat. (Preview beats in main menu settings). I will get some good music in there eventually, but for now you're stuck with my lame-ass licensed tunes ;-)

-- Note you only have 30 seconds to choose to skip your ringwalk or blitz it out. If you leave the carpet for too long (your path to the ring), then it will skip you to the ring. You also have limited time to get to the ring, longer for larger venues. You will be able to unlock more time for your walk down the road.

-- The host gets a screen to watch the guest ringwalk , it's dark in Nocturne and a short walk for both opponents, so you can't see much while you wait as host in that venue.

NEW FEATURE: CROWDS / AUDIENCE

-- Audience grows in size depending on how many observers are in game

-- Audience members have individual favorite fighters and react according to the big hits they take. Note I need to add more reaction queues but it's not too bad at this point. Audience members watch their favorite fighters.