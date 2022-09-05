Discvivors Early Access & version 0.5.1.0 Release!

Discvivors has now been released for Early Access and along with the release I published a major update to the game which I have been working on for the past couple of weeks in preparation for today. After this release I will be monitoring Steam and email (werkhousegames@gmail.com) for bug reports, suggestions, feedback, etc and will be doing my best to resolve any issues encountered as quickly as possible. My initial plan for now is to release bug fixes every 1-2 weeks (sooner for critical / game breaking bugs whenever possible) followed by content updates such as new classes, maps, etc on a monthly basis until we reach the full release of the game which I hope to do within 6 months.

Thank you everyone who has shown interest in or purchased the game and I look forward to hearing feedback from everyone.

Below are the updates which were made to the game for the release today: