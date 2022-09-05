 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 5 September 2022

1.10.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9450802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Armor

  • Increase resistance to hits

Human / Zombie upgrades

  • Reduced speed effect

Gold upgrades

  • Training reduced from 8% to 3%
  • Zombie muscle reduced from 10% to 3%
  • Within the next 24h we will refund this upgrade so you can choose to rebuy it or buy another one

Soldier Zombie

  • Increased speed
  • Reduced extra speed with zombie madness

Raptor / Radioactive / Hunter Zombie

  • Increased speed
  • Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
  • Reduced protection duration

Strong Zombie

  • Increased speed
  • Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
  • Reduced protection duration
  • Now isn't affected by ice
  • Now isn't slowed down by fire

Crystal Zombie

  • Increased speed
  • Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
  • Reduced protection duration
  • Secondary attack now removes all armor

Medic Zombie

  • Reduced protection duration
  • Reduced protection duration
  • The tombstone can now heal the owner up to 135% of their original health (was 120%)
  • Now heals other players quicker

Knockout Zombie

  • Increased speed
  • Increased health
  • Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
  • Reduced protection duration
  • Adjusted damage to be inline with other zombies

Rebel / Soldier / Techie / Immune / Resistance / Support Human

  • Increased speed
  • Set wood planks to 3

Sharpshooter Human

  • Increased speed
  • Set wood planks to 3
  • +15% reload speed

Irrecoverable Human

  • Increased speed
  • Set wood planks to 2

Acrobat / Acrobat II Human

  • Decreased speed
  • Set wood planks to 2

Miner Human

  • Increased speed
  • Set wood planks to 5

Mutant Human

  • Increased speed
  • Set wood planks to 3
  • Can now mutate and transform into a zombie

Weapons

  • Reduced Katana movement speed

Plague Mode

  • Increased zombie damage
  • Survivor RPG doesn't increase damage based on health anymore
  • Disabled lasermines and wood planks

Extermination mode

  • Disabled lasermines and wood planks

Bots

  • Reduced speed
  • Killer and Strong bot: Aren't slowed down by fire anymore

Misc

  • Reworked blood particle system to have better quality and performance
  • Updated killfeed design
  • Scoreboard now shows if a player is a Killer, Assassin, Survivor, or First Zombie
  • Improved hit detection for wood planks
  • Destroyed wood planks particles now disappear sooner
  • You can now place wood planks over particles
  • Oldward Town fixed trees and towers collisions
  • Customize menu: Added description of lasermine amount, wood plank amount, reload speed to human classes
  • Customize menu: Aedded weapon description to survivor classes
  • Fixed bug that caused melee hits to not register if you released the mouse button very quickly before the damage is applied
  • Updated lightmap resolution to some parts of Rocca School

Changed files in this update

