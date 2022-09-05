Armor
- Increase resistance to hits
Human / Zombie upgrades
- Reduced speed effect
Gold upgrades
- Training reduced from 8% to 3%
- Zombie muscle reduced from 10% to 3%
- Within the next 24h we will refund this upgrade so you can choose to rebuy it or buy another one
Soldier Zombie
- Increased speed
- Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
Raptor / Radioactive / Hunter Zombie
- Increased speed
- Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
- Reduced protection duration
Strong Zombie
- Increased speed
- Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
- Reduced protection duration
- Now isn't affected by ice
- Now isn't slowed down by fire
Crystal Zombie
- Increased speed
- Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
- Reduced protection duration
- Secondary attack now removes all armor
Medic Zombie
- Reduced protection duration
- Reduced protection duration
- The tombstone can now heal the owner up to 135% of their original health (was 120%)
- Now heals other players quicker
Knockout Zombie
- Increased speed
- Increased health
- Reduced extra speed with zombie madness
- Reduced protection duration
- Adjusted damage to be inline with other zombies
Rebel / Soldier / Techie / Immune / Resistance / Support Human
- Increased speed
- Set wood planks to 3
Sharpshooter Human
- Increased speed
- Set wood planks to 3
- +15% reload speed
Irrecoverable Human
- Increased speed
- Set wood planks to 2
Acrobat / Acrobat II Human
- Decreased speed
- Set wood planks to 2
Miner Human
- Increased speed
- Set wood planks to 5
Mutant Human
- Increased speed
- Set wood planks to 3
- Can now mutate and transform into a zombie
Weapons
- Reduced Katana movement speed
Plague Mode
- Increased zombie damage
- Survivor RPG doesn't increase damage based on health anymore
- Disabled lasermines and wood planks
Extermination mode
- Disabled lasermines and wood planks
Bots
- Reduced speed
- Killer and Strong bot: Aren't slowed down by fire anymore
Misc
- Reworked blood particle system to have better quality and performance
- Updated killfeed design
- Scoreboard now shows if a player is a Killer, Assassin, Survivor, or First Zombie
- Improved hit detection for wood planks
- Destroyed wood planks particles now disappear sooner
- You can now place wood planks over particles
- Oldward Town fixed trees and towers collisions
- Customize menu: Added description of lasermine amount, wood plank amount, reload speed to human classes
- Customize menu: Aedded weapon description to survivor classes
- Fixed bug that caused melee hits to not register if you released the mouse button very quickly before the damage is applied
- Updated lightmap resolution to some parts of Rocca School
