Cartridge Defense update for 5 September 2022

1.0.1.2 Minor patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for everyone who has supported the game through launch! I have a small patch today with a few bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue with Junk Removal (and other cartridges that destroy towers on the field) that would cause the game to go to an unplayable state when playing the card with a tower from the waiting area in hand.
  • Fixed issue when playing multiple Neutron Monuments where newly placed towers would only get the bonus from the first one.
  • Prevented amplifiers and monuments from getting the bonus from Neutron Monument.
  • Fixed issue where a Shadow Fuel Replicator duplicated with Cloning Device would not get the replication effect.
  • Fixed issue with the demo that would render it in an unplayable state for some users, particularly on the first time it was launched.

