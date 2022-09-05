1.0.1.2 Minor patch notes

Thanks for everyone who has supported the game through launch! I have a small patch today with a few bug fixes:
- Fixed issue with Junk Removal (and other cartridges that destroy towers on the field) that would cause the game to go to an unplayable state when playing the card with a tower from the waiting area in hand.
- Fixed issue when playing multiple Neutron Monuments where newly placed towers would only get the bonus from the first one.
- Prevented amplifiers and monuments from getting the bonus from Neutron Monument.
- Fixed issue where a Shadow Fuel Replicator duplicated with Cloning Device would not get the replication effect.
- Fixed issue with the demo that would render it in an unplayable state for some users, particularly on the first time it was launched.
