September Update 2.6.2

[NEW] Save Exporter/Importer to make a backup of your save files

[ENH] Many performance improvements

[ENH] Gold and Items amount suffix of Million, Billion and so on

August Update 2.5.4.7

[FIX] Fixed Performance Issues

August Update 2.5.4.6



[ENH] Vehicles and buildings price balanced

[ENH] Now you can cook while doing other tasks

[FIX] Fixed cooking time for some foods

[FIX] Prevent clicking on Boats through UI

[ENH] Gold Mine takes longer to collapse

[FIX] Fixed quest description