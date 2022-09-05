September Update 2.6.2

[NEW] Save Exporter/Importer to make a backup of your save files
[ENH] Many performance improvements
[ENH] Gold and Items amount suffix of Million, Billion and so on
Previous Recent Updates
August Update 2.5.4.7
[FIX] Fixed Performance Issues
August Update 2.5.4.6
[ENH] Vehicles and buildings price balanced
[ENH] Now you can cook while doing other tasks
[FIX] Fixed cooking time for some foods
[FIX] Prevent clicking on Boats through UI
[ENH] Gold Mine takes longer to collapse
[FIX] Fixed quest description
Changed files in this update