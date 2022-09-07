Galactic Ruler Update

Update 2 for Galactic Ruler is focused on a few very specific improvements. First is a visual change, water now has a visual effect so it's more distinct and a bit nicer visually. But we also made some functional changes.



Planet controls - the governor screen in the planet info popup now includes a pulldown list of options for defining the focus of worlds you own. When establishing a new colony, you can choose between Balance, Industrial or Military focus to set a series of governor priorities all at once that should have the governor pursue a predictable course of action with your newly acquired world. You can return this to manual control at any time.

Pirate World Redesign - The way pirate worlds are generated has been changed to bring the majority of their settlements and improvements closer together. Feedback from players was that defeating the pirates on their homeworld was too much like playing whack-a-mole. This does make the pirates a harder target to crack initially, but once a player has the advantage, they should fall more quickly so players can get on with conquering the galaxy. This could get further changes, so feedback would be appreciated on this change.

Follow Camera - A new function has been added on hotkey <CTRL> + <F> which will make the game camera follow a unit. We're not sure it serves any really game purpose, but it sure is pretty.

Steam Trading Cards are also now available!



Full List of Changes