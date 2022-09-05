- Adjusted deformation on some penetrators.
- Added jigglebones to default penetrator balls.
- Trough now displays 10 units of fluid rather than seeming like nothing happened.
- Speaking kobolds' name no longer get overridden while they're being messed with by other players.
- You can now look slightly while doing oral.
- Items no longer get cleaned up on disconnect (prevents all the farm plots from getting removed when the master client leaves.
- Wheat no longer only can be grabbed by master client.
KoboldKare update for 5 September 2022
Hotfix 338_CEF1A2C
Patchnotes via Steam Community
