KoboldKare update for 5 September 2022

Hotfix 338_CEF1A2C

Share · View all patches · Build 9450612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted deformation on some penetrators.
  • Added jigglebones to default penetrator balls.
  • Trough now displays 10 units of fluid rather than seeming like nothing happened.
  • Speaking kobolds' name no longer get overridden while they're being messed with by other players.
  • You can now look slightly while doing oral.
  • Items no longer get cleaned up on disconnect (prevents all the farm plots from getting removed when the master client leaves.
  • Wheat no longer only can be grabbed by master client.

