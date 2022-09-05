 Skip to content

Shin Lotion Samurai update for 5 September 2022

Ver 2.0 Major Update

A major update has been performed.
Applications with "Ver 2.0" in the lower right corner of the title screen have already been updated.

Stage】 【Stage
Four extra stages were added.

Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that the player would sometimes swing when kicking a wall during a hit stop.
Fixed a problem in which the game would progress with the pause menu displayed when performing seppuku in the pause menu.

Other
Achievements have been added.
A tweet button has been added to the results screen.
A tweet button has been added to the ranking screen.
The "Metabasu" on the title screen has been removed so that it will jump to the Twitter account of the Retsu Teikoku ().
　(https://twitter.com/Retsu324)

