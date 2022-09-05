- Fixed crash when loading, quitting, or starting a new game from within a game while playing in Exclusive Full Screen mode.
- Hopefully fixed freezes due to saving lost ships.
- Added a "--noplanets" command line parameter that, if specified, stops the rendering of all planets.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 5 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.04b
