Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 5 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.04b

5 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when loading, quitting, or starting a new game from within a game while playing in Exclusive Full Screen mode.
  • Hopefully fixed freezes due to saving lost ships.
  • Added a "--noplanets" command line parameter that, if specified, stops the rendering of all planets.

