Kitten Burst update for 4 September 2022

v1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug with savefiles B and C getting info from save A

Note: If you started another save in an earlier version and your save A now says "Salt Flats" or "Stasis Array" with the correct ION count, your save is OK, but you will need to go through the intro to get back to Nullspace. Once you're there head back to the hub ship and save.

-Added some dialogue to Anemoi to hint at where the boss is in case a player leaves and then comes back without fighting it.
-Fixed some typos

