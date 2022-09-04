 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HBDIE: The Nonce 2 update for 4 September 2022

Update to Multplayer

Share · View all patches · Build 9450452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Few changes to the multiplayer
You can now push to mute your microphone. Press V to turn your mic on/off
Turned music off in game so you can actually fucking hear.
Also turned down main menu music to like 0.05 so it doesn't fucking kill your ears
that's it thanks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2066251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link