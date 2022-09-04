Few changes to the multiplayer
You can now push to mute your microphone. Press V to turn your mic on/off
Turned music off in game so you can actually fucking hear.
Also turned down main menu music to like 0.05 so it doesn't fucking kill your ears
that's it thanks.
HBDIE: The Nonce 2 update for 4 September 2022
Update to Multplayer
