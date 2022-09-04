 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cahertis update for 4 September 2022

Patch 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9450339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overhaul of durability feature

  • The weapons or equipment obtained are now new.
  • The repair price in the Armoury is reduced by 1 gold per point of durability.
  • The price of sharpening stones is decreasing (220 > 150 gold).
  • The price of repair kits decreases by 1 gold per durability point repaired.
    Repair kit: 50 > 40 gold.
    Repair kit +: 135 > 105 gold.
    Repair kit ++: 600 > 420 gold.
    Immutability kit: 2000 > 1800 gold.
  • The maximum durability value of an equipment now depends on its rarity.
    Common: 100 > 75 points.
    Refined: 100 > 90 points.
    Rare: remains at 100 points.
    Very rare: 100 > 110 points.
    Epic: 100 > 120 points.
    Legendary: 100 > 140 points.

Balancing

  • The basic inventory space increases (80 > 140 slots).
  • The additional inventory space per companion decreases (18 > 15 slots).

Bug fixes and optimisation

  • Fixed the movement of the guards in cutscene.
  • Fixed weapons and equipment where runes were not usable.
  • Fixed validation of some quests.
  • Fixed the Pauillac quest.
  • Fixed skill grimoires that do not teach skills.
  • Fixed the nature of solidary rage.
  • The pop-up at game launch now only appears once.
  • Lexand no longer sees Frey flying home if he is no longer there.
  • Fixed full repair in Armoury when the team was not full.
  • Fixed a memory leak when exiting multi-page books.
  • Fixed the animation of Gebeorht.
  • Fixed Hylley Sentinel's movement animation.
  • Various translation fixes.
  • Various dialogue fixes.

News and changes

  • Added the key assigned to pickpocketing to the mastery description.
  • Addition of a document presenting the hierarchy of the guard in the Headquarters.
  • The battle interface can now display up to 8 states.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1185292
  • Loading history…
Depot 1185293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link