Patch 1.1.0

Overhaul of durability feature
- The weapons or equipment obtained are now new.
- The repair price in the Armoury is reduced by 1 gold per point of durability.
- The price of sharpening stones is decreasing (220 > 150 gold).
- The price of repair kits decreases by 1 gold per durability point repaired.
Repair kit: 50 > 40 gold.
Repair kit +: 135 > 105 gold.
Repair kit ++: 600 > 420 gold.
Immutability kit: 2000 > 1800 gold.
- The maximum durability value of an equipment now depends on its rarity.
Common: 100 > 75 points.
Refined: 100 > 90 points.
Rare: remains at 100 points.
Very rare: 100 > 110 points.
Epic: 100 > 120 points.
Legendary: 100 > 140 points.
Balancing
- The basic inventory space increases (80 > 140 slots).
- The additional inventory space per companion decreases (18 > 15 slots).
Bug fixes and optimisation
- Fixed the movement of the guards in cutscene.
- Fixed weapons and equipment where runes were not usable.
- Fixed validation of some quests.
- Fixed the Pauillac quest.
- Fixed skill grimoires that do not teach skills.
- Fixed the nature of solidary rage.
- The pop-up at game launch now only appears once.
- Lexand no longer sees Frey flying home if he is no longer there.
- Fixed full repair in Armoury when the team was not full.
- Fixed a memory leak when exiting multi-page books.
- Fixed the animation of Gebeorht.
- Fixed Hylley Sentinel's movement animation.
- Various translation fixes.
- Various dialogue fixes.
News and changes
- Added the key assigned to pickpocketing to the mastery description.
- Addition of a document presenting the hierarchy of the guard in the Headquarters.
- The battle interface can now display up to 8 states.
Changed files in this update