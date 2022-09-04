The devil works hard, but I work harder.
-Added more interactions for the second player and now the interaction icon will change color when only player one can interact with said object.
-New elements are added to improve the setting.
-Now the clothes of the characters will dry more naturally.
-Fixed the error that reproduced the elevator scene again when starting that level.
-Fixed the bug where the shotgun bullets did not match the ones in the inventory.
-Improvements when loading the game.
-Minor fixes and scenario changes to improve player experience.
Unbearable update for 4 September 2022
Fixes, fixes and more tweaks.
