Fixes, fixes and more tweaks.

The devil works hard, but I work harder.

-Added more interactions for the second player and now the interaction icon will change color when only player one can interact with said object.

-New elements are added to improve the setting.

-Now the clothes of the characters will dry more naturally.

-Fixed the error that reproduced the elevator scene again when starting that level.

-Fixed the bug where the shotgun bullets did not match the ones in the inventory.

-Improvements when loading the game.

-Minor fixes and scenario changes to improve player experience.