Microbes and Machines update for 4 September 2022

Bug Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9450276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug where the counter of rooms already explored by the player did not reset to zero after exiting and returning to the game.

Many thanks to you players for the great help!! Thanks :)

