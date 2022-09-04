 Skip to content

Entity Researchers: Prologue update for 4 September 2022

Entity Researchers Version 1.4

Update 1.4 contains fixes and QOL improvements.

Controllers no longer disable mouse input.
Items in the Market tab are now grouped by level and price range versus totally randomized.
Move information is corrected, Move Hit amounts now reflect all damage buffs.
Audio settings are now functioning as intended when starting up the game.
Battle transitions are now slightly faster.

