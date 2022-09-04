Tooltips are in and internal improvements

Tool tips are finally in, refactored a bunch of stuff to get the layers right since there were a few problems with the z-indexes of the popups. Please let me know if you find artifacts that are wrong. Bugs should no longer be over the tool tips, or traps be over the tool tips.

The bottom buttons all got a tool tip explaining what they are for. Added a lot of the text to the localization module, so if you see any weird things in the text please let me know.

Julio has added another song in game, please feel free to leave some insights for him in the #music-feedback channel.

Currently in the works is (The Prof. Mantin Update):

New location (what could it be..?)

Tutorial start

Themed music