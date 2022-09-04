 Skip to content

Mechanibot update for 4 September 2022

Patch 1.013

Patch 1.013

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • mouse size now scales inversely to window size
  • fixed spike miniboss creating projectiles on death causing a rare crash
  • fixed volcano boss creating attacks on death causing a rare crash
  • fixed Windrunner's projectiles not consistently destroying when off screen
  • fixed shield boost to work more reliably against big hits
  • buying team boost no longer closes the store
  • team boost now has a small chance to appear earlier in Planet 2

