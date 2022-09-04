- mouse size now scales inversely to window size
- fixed spike miniboss creating projectiles on death causing a rare crash
- fixed volcano boss creating attacks on death causing a rare crash
- fixed Windrunner's projectiles not consistently destroying when off screen
- fixed shield boost to work more reliably against big hits
- buying team boost no longer closes the store
- team boost now has a small chance to appear earlier in Planet 2
Mechanibot update for 4 September 2022
Patch 1.013
Patchnotes via Steam Community
