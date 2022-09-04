 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heavy Works update for 4 September 2022

Vehicles added to shop +

Share · View all patches · Build 9450060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Various vehicles & buckets added to the shop
Fixed some vehicles showing exhast smoke when they should not
Improved Hints system (fixes certain hints showing from too far way)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2072951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link