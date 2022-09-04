 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 4 September 2022

Update Notes for Sep 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9450057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 5, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.
hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Fixed a bug where merchant is not healing 50% max health when player leaves market map
-Fixed a bug where random encounter indicator on minimap is not removed when Injured Person npc is defeated
-Updated Injured Person's reward for pills received
-Xiuluo statue's lifespan changed from 5 to 15 years to 5 to random value calculated based on current zone
-Chi focused land years to cultivate changed from 5 to random value calculated based on current zone
-Added description for well statue's lifespan gain/loss
-Use weapon/skill while playing with gamepad will hide the cursor for 2 secs
-interact while playing with gamepad will make the cursor appear
-Thief's spawn chance changed from 4% to 2%
-Added in-game update notes

