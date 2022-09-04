Update Notes for Sep 5

Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 5, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.

hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Fixed a bug where merchant is not healing 50% max health when player leaves market map

-Fixed a bug where random encounter indicator on minimap is not removed when Injured Person npc is defeated

-Updated Injured Person's reward for pills received

-Xiuluo statue's lifespan changed from 5 to 15 years to 5 to random value calculated based on current zone

-Chi focused land years to cultivate changed from 5 to random value calculated based on current zone

-Added description for well statue's lifespan gain/loss

-Use weapon/skill while playing with gamepad will hide the cursor for 2 secs

-interact while playing with gamepad will make the cursor appear

-Thief's spawn chance changed from 4% to 2%

-Added in-game update notes