Patch 1.1.1b - Convoy - Hotfix

For the next 2 weeks I will be away and so won't be able to reply or update the game for this period of time. After this, will get back to development and carry on work with the larger updates I want to release like; Skill system, map expansion and expanded items.

CHANGES:

Increased chance of random events spawning

You now craft 2 bandages instead of 1

Speed of mouse scroll when building

General improvements to base building

Change to vehicle loading location from save

BUG FIXES: