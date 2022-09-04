Patch 1.1.1b - Convoy - Hotfix

For the next 2 weeks I will be away and so won't be able to reply or update the game for this period of time. After this, will get back to development and carry on work with the larger updates I want to release like; Skill system, map expansion and expanded items.
CHANGES:
- Increased chance of random events spawning
- You now craft 2 bandages instead of 1
- Speed of mouse scroll when building
- General improvements to base building
- Change to vehicle loading location from save
BUG FIXES:
- Fix for random events with no containers
- Fix for vehicle health going below 0
Changed files in this update