First patch is up for Kitten Burst, mostly small bugfixes.

Thank you for playing the game during the Early Access launch! I've been reading through all of your feedback and reviews, development of Part B: is already underway so stay tuned!

Kitten Burst Demo v1.01

-Added advanced graphics settings for Shadows and Foliage.

-Patched some boundary breaking holes in the intro race.

-Fixed Bug with Controls Menu in the Main Menu not being escapable.

-Fixed Bug with Cam Hud showing in the Gacha Menu.