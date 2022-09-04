 Skip to content

Championship Wrestling Promoter Playtest update for 4 September 2022

Beta test version 0.104

Share · View all patches · Build 9449980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Several bug fixes.

FULL PATCH NOTES:

  • Increased the budget when starting a new game
  • Fixed a number of issues which could cause the AI simulation to fail
  • Fixed an issue where rival companies could not find a valid champion for a vacant championship
  • Fixed an issue where a rival company did not have enough wrestlers to fill out a card
  • Fixed an issue where some wrestlers were celebrating their birthday twice each year
  • Fixed an issue where the roster size display was not updating correctly
  • Fixed an issue where a faction being disbanded could throw an error for any other faction they had Heat with

