Beta test version 0.104

Several bug fixes.
FULL PATCH NOTES:
- Increased the budget when starting a new game
- Fixed a number of issues which could cause the AI simulation to fail
- Fixed an issue where rival companies could not find a valid champion for a vacant championship
- Fixed an issue where a rival company did not have enough wrestlers to fill out a card
- Fixed an issue where some wrestlers were celebrating their birthday twice each year
- Fixed an issue where the roster size display was not updating correctly
- Fixed an issue where a faction being disbanded could throw an error for any other faction they had Heat with
