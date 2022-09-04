 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Emotes Creator Tool update for 4 September 2022

Hotfix 1.1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9449966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some users encountered some errors at launch with the last version
we tried a first patch for this
with this patch the software size is reduced by 200mo and some dll are removed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link