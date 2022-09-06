Forrader Hero Content Update #1 (v.0.2.1 – Early Access)

New Content Update #1
![](https://i.imgur.com/GaleYjB.gif)
- new heroes: Alchemist and Necromancer
- new level: Crypt of Idolaters
- Necromancer can summon and subdue undead to fight against his enemies, the willingness to kill the enemies feeds him
![](https://i.imgur.com/ojUoWr7.gif)
- Alchemist can transmute things: himself, his enemies, and equipment items, but requires flasks with magical fluid to do so
![](https://i.imgur.com/fR4vVNw.gif)
- Crypt of Idolaters – a terrifying place where idolaters and cultists perform forbidden rituals. Every hero who steps there will likely receive damage to armor with every movement
- small game improvements & fixed bugs
- added brand new Steam achievements
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2056490/Forrader_Hero
Thanks for playing! Stay tuned and stay safe ːsteamthumbsupː
