 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Containment Initiative update for 24 September 2022

1.903

Share · View all patches · Build 9449871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Checkpoint and factory performance optimizations
-Boundary break fixes in sewers
-Grenade launcher falling through floor when holstering fix

Changed files in this update

Containment Initiative Content Depot 527701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link