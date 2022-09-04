V2.65 Patch Notes
- Reverted double-click restriction change for party/raid gear due to pitchfork-wielding mob. Will be adding a mod soon to allow this behavior to exist once more.
- Raid overhead removed after chicken taco (quest after wipe) engages
- Shaman class buff updates correctly immediately after shaman training purchase
- Chest open sound effect is controlled by sound slider unless chess alert bell is active. I’ll be adding a slider to the chest alert bell soon.
- Percentage added to Drama bar in Manage Guild tab
- Fixed guild recruitment bug (again)
- Bank properly refreshes after closing Gear Manager
- Missing commas have been found for Swedish players
Changed files in this update