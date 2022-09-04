 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Talesworth: Idle MMO Simulator update for 4 September 2022

V2.65 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9449813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V2.65 Patch Notes

  • Reverted double-click restriction change for party/raid gear due to pitchfork-wielding mob. Will be adding a mod soon to allow this behavior to exist once more.
  • Raid overhead removed after chicken taco (quest after wipe) engages
  • Shaman class buff updates correctly immediately after shaman training purchase
  • Chest open sound effect is controlled by sound slider unless chess alert bell is active. I’ll be adding a slider to the chest alert bell soon.
  • Percentage added to Drama bar in Manage Guild tab
  • Fixed guild recruitment bug (again)
  • Bank properly refreshes after closing Gear Manager
  • Missing commas have been found for Swedish players

Changed files in this update

Depot 1177971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link