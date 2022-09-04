Planet S Version 0.2.2

Hi everyone! Here is the next patch of little fixes and improvements for the game!
Quality of life:
- The connected fields/modules of a farm will now also be marked when selecting a farm to make it easier to find what fields belong to which farm
~ Made improvements to the world seed box in the create menu to make it easier to type in numbers
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused buildings or spaceships to not load correctly resulting in invisible or corrupted models
- Fixed another issue related to mine placement via the resource info menu
- Fixed an issue that caused technology effects related to farm to not apply correctly (please let us know if you find any more instances of technology effects not being applied correctly)
- The buildings and tools menu can no longer be opened via the hotkey if the corresponding buttons are greyed out
- Fixed multiple issues that could still cause tooltips to get stuck (hopefully that was all of them now)
Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update