Structura update for 4 September 2022

Structura 1.2.1 released, working on the Steam Deck

Structura 1.2.1

Changes to make Structura compatible with the Steam Deck.

Changelog:

  • changed default input configuration
  • use space key for menu
  • new System -> Pause/Unpause
  • text size fixes

