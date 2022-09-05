Update 0.4 [CB Merge]

We've updated to our latest state!

The NPC-AI has been reworked entirely, each reported bug has been completely fixed and their behaviour has been updated.

A new region has been unlocked, rumors said that mostly richlings live there.

The new Talent-System has been implemented.

You can now skill into the Industry-Path.

The 'Wholesaler' is now part of the game - you have to buy products at his store and transport them into your shops.

The old house at R14 Street was removed, you will find the local "Wholesaler" there now.

The Shelf-System has been updated, you can now define layouts for each table which get saved.

Products on shelves can now be stacked depending on their base price to allow for more profit in grocery stores.

A Gas-Station, which sells different types of fuel for different types of cars.

Depening on type and day, the prices can rise or fall.

You can also fill up canisters if you have to get fuel for a vehicle that ran out of fuel.

The Car-Dealer now sells trucks, vans and trailers (if you have the right drivers license).

These vehicles can store a different amount of pallets/boxes which you can transport to your shops.

Also, these vehicles need fuel, which you have to buy from the local Gas-Station!

The Bank now offers loans for you in order to give you some headroom for projects.

We have implemented "Store-Upgrades" which allows you to hire security personal and also add Anti-Theft scanners at given store.

We have reworked the whole tutorial to give the player a better introduction to our game.

We also have implemented a Skip function to walking scenes in case you don't want to wait.