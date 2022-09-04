Deadly Night 1.1.0

BUGS FIXED
- Fixed controls in the game "RunAway" when using the Gamepad.
- Fixed bug where the bucket would go through the bathtub collision and could not be picked up again.
- Fixed the collision of the basement staircase (the character sometimes got stuck).
- Fixed a bug in the backpack.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to open the inventory while hidden and froze the controls.
- Fixed a bug in the camera movement when disabling VSync.
- Fixed a bug that caused diary pages to disappear.
- Fixed a bug that prevented to get some achievements.
CHANGES
- Improved video compatibility.
- The killer no longer patrols some dead-end areas (except if he is chasing you).
- Most doors in the murderer’s house now have no collision while opening and closing.
- The bucket holds water longer.
- The use of the bucket has been improved.
- Some object descriptions have been changed to make some of the puzzles more intuitive.
- It is now easier to recognize the killer when he is one floor above the player.
- Stamina is better balanced.
- The game volume can now be changed from the Tile Screen – Options – Sound.
- The lighting in the murderer’s house has been slightly improved.
- It is now easier to interact with the hideouts.
- Two difficulty levels are now available (can be selected in the Title Screen – Options – Difficulty).
- When the killer hits you, it is possible to go through him for a moment to avoid getting stuck and to be able to run away.
Changed files in this update