Deadly Night update for 4 September 2022

Deadly Night 1.1.0

Build 9449766 · Last edited by Wendy

BUGS FIXED

  • Fixed controls in the game "RunAway" when using the Gamepad.
  • Fixed bug where the bucket would go through the bathtub collision and could not be picked up again.
  • Fixed the collision of the basement staircase (the character sometimes got stuck).
  • Fixed a bug in the backpack.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to open the inventory while hidden and froze the controls.
  • Fixed a bug in the camera movement when disabling VSync.
  • Fixed a bug that caused diary pages to disappear.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented to get some achievements.

CHANGES

  • Improved video compatibility.
  • The killer no longer patrols some dead-end areas (except if he is chasing you).
  • Most doors in the murderer’s house now have no collision while opening and closing.
  • The bucket holds water longer.
  • The use of the bucket has been improved.
  • Some object descriptions have been changed to make some of the puzzles more intuitive.
  • It is now easier to recognize the killer when he is one floor above the player.
  • Stamina is better balanced.
  • The game volume can now be changed from the Tile Screen – Options – Sound.
  • The lighting in the murderer’s house has been slightly improved.
  • It is now easier to interact with the hideouts.
  • Two difficulty levels are now available (can be selected in the Title Screen – Options – Difficulty).
  • When the killer hits you, it is possible to go through him for a moment to avoid getting stuck and to be able to run away.

