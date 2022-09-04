 Skip to content

World of Retailing BETA update for 4 September 2022

Hotfix 0.4 CB 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were some game-breaking bugs that were reported to us.

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the saving mechanism to get stuck when trucks/vans were overloaded.
  • Fixed a bug which causes the tutorial to always start playing after loading regardless if you already played it.
  • Fixed an exploit in the tutorial which enabled players to farm infinite money.
  • Fixed a bug with the cashier not doing their job when a customer got in line before the cashier was spawned.
  • Fixed a visual bug that happened on Shelf-Inventories, removing the " / X " of placed products.

