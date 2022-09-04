 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 4 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.04

  • Fixed audio not working at all.
  • Fixed various crashes when using the German or Russian translations.
  • Fixed an issue where massive log files could be generated when a game freeze is detected. The game will now create a much smaller freezelog.txt file instead.
  • Fixed an issue where --cores wasn't working when specified as the first command-line argument.
  • Fixed the name of the Russian translation being missing in the dropdown.

