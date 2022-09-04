- Fixed audio not working at all.
- Fixed various crashes when using the German or Russian translations.
- Fixed an issue where massive log files could be generated when a game freeze is detected. The game will now create a much smaller freezelog.txt file instead.
- Fixed an issue where --cores wasn't working when specified as the first command-line argument.
- Fixed the name of the Russian translation being missing in the dropdown.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 4 September 2022
Beta Update 2022.09.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
