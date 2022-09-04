 Skip to content

Eo update for 4 September 2022

Temple of Maeve

Share · View all patches · Build 9449704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Darkness falls on Redwood. Maeve, Lucifer's sister, has new followers and the ravens turn to her. Monsters and aberrations will mark her challenge of Eo's commands and raising her brother from the dead becomes the goddess' only goal now. Together, they shall rule again.

Lord Atis, leader of the ravens, builds a Temple in tribute to the goddess Maeve and Ares, God of War, feels betrayed and is furious. It's known that mortals that simply "change" their minds like that often have to deal with the ressentment of the gods in Eo, but now, with followers and Maeve's physical presence, Lord Atis is about to become the most powerful leader in all of Eo.

