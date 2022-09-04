Patch v.0.07 has been released.

Fixed burst shooting mode issues on some weapons.

The SPRAY issue on PISTOL guns has been fixed.

Made some important network updates.

Fixed the issue where the leaderboard was not displayed properly in some cases in online servers.

Some important updates and location changes were made in all online servers. Fixed some issues where the server would throw you to the main menu in some cases.

FPS increase studies have been completed.

Match mode and lobby system will be released very soon!

Thank you so much for following and supporting us. Have fun!

JOINT WAR