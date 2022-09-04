 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joint War update for 4 September 2022

Patch v.0.07

Share · View all patches · Build 9449653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v.0.07 has been released.

  • Fixed burst shooting mode issues on some weapons.
  • The SPRAY issue on PISTOL guns has been fixed.
  • Made some important network updates.
  • Fixed the issue where the leaderboard was not displayed properly in some cases in online servers.
  • Some important updates and location changes were made in all online servers. Fixed some issues where the server would throw you to the main menu in some cases.
  • FPS increase studies have been completed.

Match mode and lobby system will be released very soon!
Thank you so much for following and supporting us. Have fun!
JOINT WAR

Changed files in this update

Depot 1681731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link