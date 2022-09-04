Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 4)

Latest round of changes.
- Added two more auto-save slots for three in total.
- Added more items that can be added outside like lanterns, barrels, cow skulls, etc..
- Added competing saloon that comes to town during middle-to-late game. This saloon will attemp to steal your customers away, resulting in you having to sabotage their ratings or file court non-compete injuctions. Your rating and townspeople opinion will factor into their deciding to frequent your saloon or the competing one.
- Maximum stat setting lowered to 50 instead of 70 at game setup.
- Adjusted prices a bit for better balance.
- Permanent stat boosts added to businesses (Study cooking, study economics, study medicine, etc...)
- Reduced size of backbars to better conform with bar counters.
- Fixed raycasting issue with objects to make it easier to place objects down on the floor.
- Fixed bugs with shift-deleting walls.
- Fixed bug with Opium den loans.
- Added countdowns to bar brawls and road events so that they do not trigger so often.
- Fixed bug with stove not fitting in all corners.
- Scrollbars scroll easier now.
- Fixed bug with window outline showing red when able to place.
- Fixed bug with people sometimes seen on second story despite having the view on first story.
- Resetting Tutorials now offers a message indication.
- Fixed bug with piano player sitting on bench (slightly offset before).
- Fixed several bugs with the UI and price window.
- Many small fixes to the build system as reported by players.
Thanks everyone for the feedback - more to come.
Changed files in this update