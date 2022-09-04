 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 4 September 2022

Update Notes - September 4, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added two more auto-save slots for three in total.
  • Added more items that can be added outside like lanterns, barrels, cow skulls, etc..
  • Added competing saloon that comes to town during middle-to-late game. This saloon will attemp to steal your customers away, resulting in you having to sabotage their ratings or file court non-compete injuctions. Your rating and townspeople opinion will factor into their deciding to frequent your saloon or the competing one.
  • Maximum stat setting lowered to 50 instead of 70 at game setup.
  • Adjusted prices a bit for better balance.
  • Permanent stat boosts added to businesses (Study cooking, study economics, study medicine, etc...)
  • Reduced size of backbars to better conform with bar counters.
  • Fixed raycasting issue with objects to make it easier to place objects down on the floor.
  • Fixed bugs with shift-deleting walls.
  • Fixed bug with Opium den loans.
  • Added countdowns to bar brawls and road events so that they do not trigger so often.
  • Fixed bug with stove not fitting in all corners.
  • Scrollbars scroll easier now.
  • Fixed bug with window outline showing red when able to place.
  • Fixed bug with people sometimes seen on second story despite having the view on first story.
  • Resetting Tutorials now offers a message indication.
  • Fixed bug with piano player sitting on bench (slightly offset before).
  • Fixed several bugs with the UI and price window.
  • Many small fixes to the build system as reported by players.

Thanks everyone for the feedback - more to come.

