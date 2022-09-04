Patch 0.02

Hi,
We listened to the community and made changes to the game. Have fun!
Fixes:
Level 5 font
In-game menu redesigned
Options button has changed to INFO button
We hope you like the game, we would be happy if you rate our game!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi,
We listened to the community and made changes to the game. Have fun!
Fixes:
Level 5 font
In-game menu redesigned
Options button has changed to INFO button
We hope you like the game, we would be happy if you rate our game!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update