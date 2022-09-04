 Skip to content

Battle Rift update for 4 September 2022

Patch 0.02

Patch 0.02 · Build 9449557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

We listened to the community and made changes to the game. Have fun!

Fixes:

Level 5 font
In-game menu redesigned
Options button has changed to INFO button

We hope you like the game, we would be happy if you rate our game!

