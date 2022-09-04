Patch #4 | v1.0.5

-Increased base chance to get candles from runes and increased total of owning both of the bomb upgrades to that for a total of 10%.

-The legendary dagger was incorrectly only working on natural drops (drops from enemies). It now works on candles gained from loot bags and runes.

Fixed the ordering in the stats page. While I'll still have to individually check each stat throughout future patches, this at least gets you closer to the accurate numbers. Please be patient when it comes to the stat page, I'll be running down each stat throughout patches to make sure it's accurate per stat.

-Tasks have been moved to the bottom right bar as they are no longer a check a couple times a day window with the changes. Tasks now show a + when having a task ready to turn in.

-The gambler's den (spin wheel) now shows a + if you have at least 1 coin to spend.

-Collections now get a bright gold border around the NPC's portrait when ready to turn in.

-NEW SYSTEM Introducing Transmutation Scroll (Unlocks at enemy level 5000). Generate Gold every 10 seconds based on the enemies you're fighting. It stores in the scroll until you click on it to withdraw it. Upgrade how much gold it can produce by finding and applying enchanted metals (rare) to the scroll.

-NEW SYSTEM Introducing a new minigame. This is a sudoku style minigame that unlocks at lvl 6000. Completing the game results in Gold & Experience rewards. The difficulty can add to those rewards! (This will not auto-play, it's something to do for extra loot while playing).

Stats window now has a stat specifically to see your Legendary Sickle %Flux bonus. I've also adjusted the way it works to feel better

-Changed specialty window to not unlock until player level 1500.

-Fixed various typos (Thanks Silvaar <3)

-Various bugs and ui fixes.

-Lowered cost of some Trainer upgrades around 8k

-Damage Resist in armor shows extra 0s.

-Adjusted Gold rewards from spin wheel.