Fixed a couple of level streaming issues.
Updated the night club.
Added a stage
Added beatbox animation
Added beatbox sounds
Added dance animations
Added club music
BEATBOX BATTLE update for 4 September 2022
Early Access Beta Patch 1.0.6
