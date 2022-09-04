 Skip to content

BEATBOX BATTLE update for 4 September 2022

Early Access Beta Patch 1.0.6

Early Access Beta Patch 1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a couple of level streaming issues.

  • Updated the night club.

  • Added a stage

  • Added beatbox animation

  • Added beatbox sounds

  • Added dance animations

  • Added club music

