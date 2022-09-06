Version 1.4.0: An Old Friend

Sometimes, a chance encounter with an old friend may open up new possibilities. What lies in store for Serena and Nerisha? Only time will tell...

It's the first anniversary of the release of Succubus Research Diary, and here's a little something to celebrate it: the fourth content update! This update adds two more episodes to the "Serena's Services" story arc and introduces two new characters to the game! ːheart_of_succubusː

New things in a nutshell:

New character and event art

New 4500 word story featuring Denice and Julie

and New achievements

How to access the new content?

Serena's Services can be accessed after reaching Ending 1. Playing episodes 1 and 3 will unlock the newest episodes. [spoiler]2 and 4 are not required for mysterious reasons.[/spoiler]

ːwing_leftː Have fun! ːwing_rightː