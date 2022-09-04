 Skip to content

EpicRecovery update for 4 September 2022

Adjustment + Ranking reset (v1.03a)

Share · View all patches · Build 9449491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We made the following adjustments and reset the leaderboard.
You can check the old ranking from Leaderboard in the main menu.
・Fixed so that the score can exceed 2.1 billion on the leaderboard.
・The maximum number of items on the screen has been increased from 1024 to 2048.
・We weakened some medium-sized aircraft.
・Improved the collection speed after an item enters the collection range
・The width of the rank graph has been expanded from 5 to 20.

