Share · View all patches · Build 9449425 · Last edited 4 September 2022 – 23:13:09 UTC by Wendy

[h1] repair [/ h1]

Fixed an issue where the AI would not drop the armor core, causing players to be unable to purchase cards.

Fixed BUG where skills could not be upgraded when skill point =1.

Temporarily shut down the orders of one captain and one captain.

The author's message:

These two days, the game can not be opened, I have contacted the customer service! Hope to deal with it as soon as possible ~